Arvind SmartSpaces sells out entire residential plotted development project in Devanahalli, Bengaluru

Arvind SmartSpaces (ASL) has sold out the entire launched inventory of its residential plotted development project, Arvind The Park in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, at the launch. It consisted of 200 units valued at over Rs. 180 crore.

Arvind The Park is the ideal place for those seeking a luxurious lifestyle, replete with an opulent, executive-level golf course. The project customers will also get a membership of Monogram by Arvind Lounges and Resorts, a fully integrated resort offering various amenities including gymnasium, rooftop infinity pool, indoor games room, table tennis, jogging track, badminton court, spa, library, restaurant, executive business centre, multimedia theatre, discotheque, yoga pavilion, butterfly park and barbeque deck.

While it is steeped in history with ancient forts and temples, Devanahalli is also a significant part of Bengaluru's future. Devanahalli has emerged as one of the most desirable real estate addresses near the Bengaluru Airport with easy access to major hospitals, schools and prime locations within the city. The micro-market is also home to major economic hubs such as Aerospace SEZ and KIADB IT Park.

Arvind SmartSpaces entered the Bengaluru market in 2013 and has until now added 12 projects across the region with 6 projects having already been delivered and 6 in various stages of development/pre-launch.

