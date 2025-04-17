Aditya Birla Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 30.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 61.42% to Rs 791.26 croreNet profit of Aditya Birla Housing Finance rose 30.10% to Rs 93.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 72.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 61.42% to Rs 791.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 490.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.26% to Rs 323.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 290.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 45.28% to Rs 2655.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1827.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
