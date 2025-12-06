Aditya Birla Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 88.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 55.36% to Rs 978.45 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Housing Finance rose 88.16% to Rs 150.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 79.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 55.36% to Rs 978.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 629.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.978.45629.7978.2474.77206.89114.10193.96103.81150.4579.96

