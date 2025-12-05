Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zen Technologies wins contract of Rs 120 cr from Ministry of Defence

Zen Technologies wins contract of Rs 120 cr from Ministry of Defence

Dec 05 2025
Zen Technologies has been awarded a major contract from the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, totaling Rs 120 crore to set up India's first Combat Training Node (CTN), at the Infantry School, the alma mater of the Infantry located at Mhow, Madhya Pradesh.

Commenting on the development, Ashok Atluri, Chairman and Managing Director, Zen Technologies, said, India's first Combat Training Node isn't just about 60+ training simulators and solutionsit's proof that indigenous R&D can deliver world-class capability when policy supports it. Late Mr. Manohar Parrikar got it: companies with R&D DNA and combat-proven systems are national strategic assets, not just vendors. The CTN will deliver what every defense procurement should: faster readiness, lower costs, and home-grown technology that gives India an edge. This is what Atmanirbhar Bharat looks like when you prioritize IP over just manufacturing. The CTN represents a shift in how India approaches defense training, from importing foreign systems to building battle tested indigenous capability that can be exported globally. With rapid feedback cycles, companies like Zen can iterate based on operational lessons, something foreign vendors constrained by ITAR restrictions and commercial considerations simply cannot match."

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

