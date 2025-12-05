Zen Technologies wins contract of Rs 120 cr from Ministry of Defence

Commenting on the development, Ashok Atluri, Chairman and Managing Director, Zen Technologies, said, India's first Combat Training Node isn't just about 60+ training simulators and solutionsit's proof that indigenous R&D can deliver world-class capability when policy supports it. Late Mr. Manohar Parrikar got it: companies with R&D DNA and combat-proven systems are national strategic assets, not just vendors. The CTN will deliver what every defense procurement should: faster readiness, lower costs, and home-grown technology that gives India an edge. This is what Atmanirbhar Bharat looks like when you prioritize IP over just manufacturing. The CTN represents a shift in how India approaches defense training, from importing foreign systems to building battle tested indigenous capability that can be exported globally. With rapid feedback cycles, companies like Zen can iterate based on operational lessons, something foreign vendors constrained by ITAR restrictions and commercial considerations simply cannot match."
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app