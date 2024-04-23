Aditya Birla Money hits the roof on strong Q4 outcome

Aditya Birla Money was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 128.65 after the company reported 123.34% surge in net profit to Rs 16.46 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 7.37 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations soared 73.05% year on year to Rs 114.06 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 20.42 crore in the March quarter, up 109.01% from Rs 9.77 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses spiked 57.94% YoY to Rs 95.43 crore during the quarter.

The company's revenue from broking business was at Rs 98.72 crore (up 84.39% YoY) while income from wholesale debt market came in at Rs 13.47 crore (up 16.93% YoY) during the period under review.

On full year basis, the companys net profit climbed 56.25% to Rs 52.97 crore on 48.38% jump in revenue to Rs 390.19 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Aditya Birla Money (ABML) is a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital. The company is a stock broking and capital market products distributor, offering equity and derivative trading through NSE and BSE and currency derivative on MCX-SX and commodities trading through MCX and NCDEX.

