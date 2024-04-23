Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shish Inds hits the roof after bagging $37.5 mn contract from US-based BCP

Shish Inds hits the roof after bagging $37.5 mn contract from US-based BCP

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shish Industries was locked in 20% upper circuit at Rs 172.05 after the company announced that it has received order worth minimum of $37.5 million from USA-based Best Construction Products Inc. (BCP).

The company shall supply various products as per the schedule that has been mutually agreed upon between the entities. The price of the products shall be linked to polymer prices as per the prevailing market rates at the time of delivery.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The aforementioned contract has to be executed over a period of 5 years.

At the prevail exchange rate of Rs 83.36 per USD, the value of the said contract is Rs 312.58 crore.

Shish Industries manufactures and exports plastic corrugated sheets, PP box, FIBC Bags, PP/PE woven fabric, tarpaulin and shipping packaging supplies.

The company had reported 31.33% increase in net profit to Rs 3.06 crore on a 24.63% rise in revenue to Rs 23.33 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Shree Cement hits 52-week high as Q3 PAT soars to Rs 734 cr

Shree Cement forays in to RMC business; acquires 5 operational plants in MMR

Shree Cement launches Bangur Concrete with commissioning of greenfield RMC plant

Udaipur Cement commissions new grinding unit in Rajasthan

Shish Industries bags multi-year order of Rs 312 cr from Best Construction Products Inc.

Nifty climbs above 20,400; pharma shares under pressure

Oriental Aromatics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Mahindra Logistics reports loss of Rs 12 cr in Q4

Netlink Solutions (India) standalone net profit rises 62.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Dollar Index Sluggish Around 106 Mark; Further Cues Awaited

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story