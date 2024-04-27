Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit rises 53.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit rises 53.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 23.10% to Rs 365.57 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC rose 53.71% to Rs 208.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 135.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.10% to Rs 365.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 296.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.85% to Rs 780.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 596.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.32% to Rs 1353.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1226.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales365.57296.97 23 1353.191226.61 10 OPM %56.0453.20 -56.2457.47 - PBDT277.62189.36 47 1042.75828.19 26 PBT267.57180.95 48 1008.15793.86 27 NP208.38135.57 54 780.36596.38 31

First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

