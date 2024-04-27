Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SBI Cards & Payment Services standalone net profit rises 11.05% in the March 2024 quarter

SBI Cards &amp; Payment Services standalone net profit rises 11.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Apr 27 2024
Sales rise 15.56% to Rs 4347.72 crore

Net profit of SBI Cards & Payment Services rose 11.05% to Rs 662.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 596.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.56% to Rs 4347.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3762.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.62% to Rs 2407.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2258.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.16% to Rs 16968.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13666.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4347.723762.16 16 16968.4213666.64 24 OPM %35.3531.83 -32.4630.90 - PBDT939.79844.73 11 3428.553194.38 7 PBT888.16799.67 11 3231.803030.57 7 NP662.37596.47 11 2407.882258.47 7

First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

