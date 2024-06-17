Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Forge reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.38 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Aditya Forge reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.38 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 51.66% to Rs 4.51 crore

Net profit of Aditya Forge reported to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 51.66% to Rs 4.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 182.67% to Rs 2.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.56% to Rs 25.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.519.33 -52 25.0733.23 -25 OPM %-35.480.75 --4.875.24 - PBDT2.47-0.05 LP 2.641.76 50 PBT2.44-0.11 LP 2.501.51 66 NP2.38-0.11 LP 2.120.75 183

