Marshall Machines reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.31 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales decline 54.68% to Rs 5.52 crore

Net Loss of Marshall Machines reported to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 54.68% to Rs 5.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.96% to Rs 27.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.5212.18 -55 27.9634.50 -19 OPM %-13.95-6.49 -4.15-4.09 - PBDT-0.71-2.05 65 -2.23-3.32 33 PBT-1.91-3.47 45 -7.17-9.19 22 NP-1.31-2.64 50 -5.40-6.90 22

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

