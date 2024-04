Adroit Infotech has secured an order worth Rs 2 crore for BIZNET (PT Supra Primatama Nusantara, Jakartha) for BIZNET SAP BRIM - Managed Services. This project involves the functional and technical support for the SAP - BRIM application and Comprehensive onsite/off shore support for one year.

