Advik Capital consolidated net profit rises 285.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.17% to Rs 227.79 croreNet profit of Advik Capital rose 285.94% to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 49.17% to Rs 227.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 152.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales227.79152.70 49 OPM %2.091.64 -PBDT3.191.06 201 PBT3.051.01 202 NP2.470.64 286
Powered by Capital Market - Live News