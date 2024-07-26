Mangalam Global Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 30.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 109.89% to Rs 679.97 croreNet profit of Mangalam Global Enterprise rose 30.94% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 109.89% to Rs 679.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 323.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales679.97323.96 110 OPM %1.612.94 -PBDT8.235.42 52 PBT7.694.45 73 NP6.014.59 31
