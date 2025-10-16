Advik Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.59 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 94.46% to Rs 5.67 crore

Net profit of Advik Capital reported to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 94.46% to Rs 5.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 102.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5.67102.3773.192.350.600.140.10-0.020.59-0.19

