Delta Corp consolidated net profit declines 6.97% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Delta Corp declined 6.97% to Rs 25.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.61% to Rs 182.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 187.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.182.76187.6521.7018.0147.4451.3435.6637.5925.1026.98

