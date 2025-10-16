Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 627.36 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.29% to Rs 22648.57 crore

Net profit of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals reported to Rs 627.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 696.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.29% to Rs 22648.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24967.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.22648.5724967.876.57-1.901334.32-713.37963.35-1055.72627.36-696.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News