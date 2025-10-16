Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Muthoot Capital Services standalone net profit declines 82.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Muthoot Capital Services standalone net profit declines 82.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 41.57% to Rs 153.41 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Capital Services declined 82.28% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 41.57% to Rs 153.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 108.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales153.41108.36 42 OPM %55.0566.57 -PBDT4.9322.55 -78 PBT3.7221.61 -83 NP2.8315.97 -82

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

