Muthoot Capital Services standalone net profit declines 82.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.57% to Rs 153.41 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Capital Services declined 82.28% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 41.57% to Rs 153.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 108.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.153.41108.3655.0566.574.9322.553.7221.612.8315.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News