Quick Heal Technologies consolidated net profit rises 90.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.65% to Rs 83.52 crore

Net profit of Quick Heal Technologies rose 90.60% to Rs 7.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.65% to Rs 83.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 73.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.83.5273.4911.054.1813.568.2210.285.077.914.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News