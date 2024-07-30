Aegis Logistics consolidated net profit rises 13.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.76% to Rs 1601.34 crore

Net profit of Aegis Logistics rose 13.54% to Rs 131.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 115.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 23.76% to Rs 1601.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2100.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1601.342100.5314.519.32244.52203.46207.68170.18131.49115.81

