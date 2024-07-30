Servotech Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 9.27% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.00% to Rs 112.19 croreNet profit of Servotech Power Systems rose 9.27% to Rs 4.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 41.00% to Rs 112.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 79.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales112.1979.57 41 OPM %7.398.65 -PBDT7.116.20 15 PBT6.145.49 12 NP4.484.10 9
