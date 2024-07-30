PTC India Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 20.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.04% to Rs 161.22 crore

Net profit of PTC India Financial Services rose 20.78% to Rs 44.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 36.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 15.04% to Rs 161.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 189.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.161.22189.7592.4782.0960.9250.7759.3449.2444.4036.76

