Aegis Logistics consolidated net profit rises 43.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.19% to Rs 1705.04 crore

Net profit of Aegis Logistics rose 43.50% to Rs 281.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 196.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.19% to Rs 1705.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1837.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.54% to Rs 663.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 569.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.00% to Rs 6763.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7045.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.