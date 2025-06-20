Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aegis Logistics consolidated net profit rises 43.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Aegis Logistics consolidated net profit rises 43.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 7.19% to Rs 1705.04 crore

Net profit of Aegis Logistics rose 43.50% to Rs 281.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 196.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.19% to Rs 1705.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1837.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.54% to Rs 663.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 569.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.00% to Rs 6763.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7045.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1705.041837.17 -7 6763.797045.92 -4 OPM %23.9816.70 -16.2313.10 - PBDT421.72340.69 24 1141.06996.57 14 PBT381.02307.33 24 988.82861.31 15 NP281.67196.29 43 663.37569.21 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Madhya Pradesh

RBI eases project finance norms, rationalise standard asset provisioning requirement to 1% for projects under construction

Arisinfra Solutions IPO subscribed 1.32 times

INR plunges to 3-month low against dollar

Nestle India board to consider bonus issue on 26 June

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story