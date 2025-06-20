Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Madhya Pradesh

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Madhya Pradesh

Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
Lemon Tree Hotels has signed license agreement viz Lemon Tree Resort, Limbodagari, Madhya Pradesh.

The property shall be managed by the companys wholly owned subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.

Lemon Tree Resort, Limbodagari, Madhya Pradesh will feature 60 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a banquet, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a spa and other public areas. The resort is also well-connected by road, offering easy access to both public and private transport. It is located near the super corridor and has key IT hubs nearby.

Vilas Pawar, CEO - managed & franchise business, Lemon Tree Hotels commented, We are delighted to announce the expansion of our portfolio in Madhya Pradesh the heart of India. Lemon Tree Hotels is expanding its presence across the countries in cities across all tiers to become the most preferred hospitality chain across different segments. This opening will be in addition to our four existing and seven upcoming hotels in Madhya Pradesh.

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India, and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz. Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.

The company reported a 26.37% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 84.64 crore, while revenue from operations rose 15.64% to Rs 378.51 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels declined 1.98% to settle at Rs 133.45 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 8:25 AM IST

