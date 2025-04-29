Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Genesys International launches its new utility vertical - Telescape

Genesys International launches its new utility vertical - Telescape

Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Onboards HFCL as inaugural partner for Telescape platform

Genesys International Corporation announced the launch of its new utility vertical Telescape an end-to-end fiber planning and management platform. Leveraging its comprehensive All-India 3D map stack with immersive Right of Way (RoW) data across almost 1,500 towns and cities, Telescape aims to revolutionize utility infrastructure deployment and maintenance.

Leading digital network solutions provider, HFCL, will be the major client to onboard Genesys' Telescape platform, utilizing its advanced capabilities for fiber planning, operations, and maintenance needs across India.

Telescape integrates real-world immersive data with AI-powered tools to simplify fiber route design, streamline operations, and optimize maintenance activities, significantly reducing time, cost, and disruptions. Its Right of Way mapping across India's cities provides stakeholders with ready access to rich, actionable insights necessary for efficient utility management.

