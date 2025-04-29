IndusInd Bank Ltd spurts 0.75%, up for five straight sessions

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 836.75, up 0.75% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 44.79% in last one year as compared to a 7.68% gain in NIFTY and a 12.21% gain in the Nifty Bank.

IndusInd Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 836.75, up 0.75% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 24341.85. The Sensex is at 80323.93, up 0.13%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has added around 22.56% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55432.8, down 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 129.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.95 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

