Aegis Logistics Ltd soars 13.83%, Gains for third straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 911.8, up 13.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.66% in last one year as compared to a 6.49% gain in NIFTY and a 7.8% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Aegis Logistics Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 911.8, up 13.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 23273.3. The Sensex is at 74251.88, up 0.36%. Aegis Logistics Ltd has added around 38.4% in last one month.