Aegis Logistics Ltd soars 2.66%, up for third straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 1171, up 2.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 50.94% in last one year as compared to a 6.16% jump in NIFTY and a 8.08% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Aegis Logistics Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1171, up 2.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 23945.55. The Sensex is at 76702.43, down 0.52%. Aegis Logistics Ltd has gained around 51.24% in last one month.