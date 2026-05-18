Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 682.3, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 24.69% in last one year as compared to a 5.48% jump in NIFTY and a 10.21% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Aegis Logistics Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 682.3, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 23578.75. The Sensex is at 75112.97, down 0.17%. Aegis Logistics Ltd has slipped around 7.86% in last one month.