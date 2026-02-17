Aequs climbs after infusing funds in ASMIPL via rights issue

Aequs jumped 2.25% to Rs 143 after the company announced an investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, AeroStructures Manufacturing India (ASMIPL), through a rights issue.

ASMIPL is engaged in the business of manufacturing of aerostructure parts. As on 31st March 2025, the company reported a turnover of Rs 508.2 crore.

This investment is a part of utilization of the IPO proceeds as specified in Aequs prospectus dated December 5, 2025. These funds will be utilised to repay the bank loan and to meet CAPEX requirements.

Aequs has subscribed 79,89,750 shares at a price of Rs 288.76 per equity share, aggregating to a total consideration of Rs 230,71,20,210

Meanwhile, the company has entered into a nonbinding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Guidance, the nodal agency of the Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) for setting up a manufacturing unit in the Tamil Nadu. The company has proposed to set up unit for manufacturing components for aircraft engines, landing gear and systems and has proposed to invest up to Rs 1900 crore over a period of ten years. Aequs is a vertically integrated precision manufacturer operating within a single SEZ in India, with operations across the aerospace and consumer segments. The company operates a unique ecosystem with co-located capabilities spanning forging, precision machining, surface treatment, and assembly, enabling end -to-end manufacturing of complex, high-precision components.