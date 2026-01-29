Aeroflex Inds gains after Q3 PAT rises 8% YoY to Rs 16 cr

Aeroflex Industries rallied 3.18% to Rs 172.15 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 8.41% to Rs 16.49 crore on 21.13% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 120.89 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) grew 12.25% YoY to Rs 22.08 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

EBITDA stood at Rs 28.58 crore, registering the growth 28.34% compared with Rs 22.27 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved 141 bps to 23.59% in Q3 FY26 as against 22.18% in Q3 FY25.

On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit decreased 8.21% YoY to Rs 37.89 crore in 9M FY26, while revenue from operations rose 11.09% YoY to Rs 316.10 crore.

Asad Daud, managing director, Aero Flex Industries, said, Q3 FY26 was a strong quarter for the Company, with the delivery of its highest-ever quarterly revenue, driven by improved product mix and a growing contribution from value-added solutions. Export performance remained robust despite tariff pressures, with growth of 30% on a YoY basis, reflecting the strength of customer relationships, pricing discipline, and execution capabilities. During the quarter, the Company expanded into the high-growth data centre and AI infrastructure segment, including skid assemblies and advanced flow control components for high-performance liquidcooling applications. The first commercial dispatch during the quarter marks a meaningful step in diversifying the product portfolio and establishes a platform for repeat orders in mission-critical applications.

To support demand and scale operations efficiently, the Company is expanding liquid cooling skid assembly capacity to 15,000 units per annum by June 2026 and investing in automation and advanced manufacturing, including robotic welding and a new annealing facility targeted for commissioning by December 2026. These initiatives are expected to enhance throughput, consistency, and margins across both new and existing product lines. With a strong and cash-generative business, deep engineering expertise, and growing exposure to global data centre and AI infrastructure markets, the Company is well positioned to deliver sustainable growth and continue compounding long-term shareholder value. Aeroflex Industries is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of metallic flexible flow solutions, which are widely used across diverse industries including oil and gas, aerospace, petrochemicals, renewable energy, electric mobility and other critical engineering sectors.