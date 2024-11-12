Aerpace Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.00% to Rs 0.39 croreNet Loss of Aerpace Industries reported to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.00% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.390.30 30 OPM %-217.95-56.67 -PBDT-0.60-0.13 -362 PBT-0.68-0.21 -224 NP-0.68-0.25 -172
