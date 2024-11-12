Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit rises 6.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit rises 6.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 6.61% to Rs 50.96 crore

Net profit of Voith Paper Fabrics India rose 6.64% to Rs 10.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.61% to Rs 50.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 47.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales50.9647.80 7 OPM %25.4924.18 -PBDT17.0015.46 10 PBT13.7812.80 8 NP10.289.64 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 150 pts to 79,650; Nifty at 24,200; Hindalco, ONGC lead

Start SIP and Grow Rich: The Magical Formula of SIP + SWP

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu expresses confidence in achieving 15% growth rate

Haiti shuts main airport as gang violence escalates; new PM sworn in

Trump likely to name a loyalist as Pentagon chief after tumultuous 1st term

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story