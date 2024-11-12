Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit rises 6.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.61% to Rs 50.96 crore

Net profit of Voith Paper Fabrics India rose 6.64% to Rs 10.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.61% to Rs 50.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 47.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.50.9647.8025.4924.1817.0015.4613.7812.8010.289.64

