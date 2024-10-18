Aether Industries consolidated net profit declines 5.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.09% to Rs 198.80 crore

Net profit of Aether Industries declined 5.13% to Rs 34.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.09% to Rs 198.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 164.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.198.80164.1726.9828.0062.6558.4751.8548.7334.8036.68

