Aether Industries consolidated net profit declines 5.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.09% to Rs 198.80 croreNet profit of Aether Industries declined 5.13% to Rs 34.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.09% to Rs 198.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 164.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales198.80164.17 21 OPM %26.9828.00 -PBDT62.6558.47 7 PBT51.8548.73 6 NP34.8036.68 -5
