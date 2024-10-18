Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 0.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.79% to Rs 508.14 crore

Net profit of Elecon Engineering Company declined 0.96% to Rs 87.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 88.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.79% to Rs 508.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 484.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.508.14484.9022.1024.49123.67130.45110.54117.1787.7288.57

