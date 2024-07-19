Aether Industries consolidated net profit rises 0.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.74% to Rs 180.02 crore

Net profit of Aether Industries rose 0.40% to Rs 29.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.74% to Rs 180.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 161.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.180.02161.1123.9827.7652.4945.8242.3436.5929.9329.81

