Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aether Industries consolidated net profit rises 0.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Aether Industries consolidated net profit rises 0.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 11.74% to Rs 180.02 crore

Net profit of Aether Industries rose 0.40% to Rs 29.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.74% to Rs 180.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 161.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales180.02161.11 12 OPM %23.9827.76 -PBDT52.4945.82 15 PBT42.3436.59 16 NP29.9329.81 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news updates: UltraTech Cement Q1 profit flat at Rs 1,696.6 crore

Microsoft outage: Govt in touch with authorities, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

ICAI CA 2024: November Final Exam dates announced at icai.org, view details

Microsoft's 'Screen of Death' error chokes global services: What's impacted

MTNL defaults on Rs 37.5 crore Punjab & Sind Bank loan instalment

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story