Basic materials stocks slide

Basic materials stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Commodities index decreasing 179.88 points or 2.33% at 7533.15 at 13:46 IST. Among the components of the BSE Commodities index, DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd (down 7.72%), Rallis India Ltd (down 6.09%),Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd (down 5.57%),Tanfac Industries Ltd (down 4.89%),Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd (down 4.41%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gravita India Ltd (down 4.4%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 4.37%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 4.3%), JK Paper Ltd (down 4.19%), and Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd (down 4.16%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd (up 4.12%), Excel Industries Ltd (up 3.52%), and India Glycols Ltd (up 2.23%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 823.44 or 1.53% at 52852.48.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 270.84 points or 1.67% at 15961.94.

The Nifty 50 index was down 193.85 points or 0.78% at 24607.

The BSE Sensex index was down 480.98 points or 0.59% at 80862.48.

On BSE,936 shares were trading in green, 2906 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

