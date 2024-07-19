Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd, National Peroxide Ltd, Umang Dairies Ltd and Baid Finserv Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 July 2024. Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd, National Peroxide Ltd, Umang Dairies Ltd and Baid Finserv Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 July 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd Partly Paidup crashed 15.85% to Rs 15.5 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 28543 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89856 shares in the past one month.

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd tumbled 12.34% to Rs 385.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28731 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18618 shares in the past one month.

National Peroxide Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 1154.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 33254 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7449 shares in the past one month.

Umang Dairies Ltd shed 9.98% to Rs 144.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 60616 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57888 shares in the past one month.

Baid Finserv Ltd pared 9.29% to Rs 17.67. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

