Aether Industries gains on commissioning 15 MW solar power project

Aether Industries added 1.39% to Rs 882.05 after the firm said that the entire 15 MW solar power project (autotracker modules) under the captive power producer (CPP) segment, awarded to KPIG Energia (a wholly-owned subsidiary of KPI Green Energy).

The said solar power project has been fully commissioned as of 30 December 2024. The project is now operational and powering the company's manufacturing facilities.

This milestone represents a significant achievement for the company, aligning with our strategic focus on sustainability and renewable energy adoption. The project is expected to deliver annual energy cost savings exceeding Rs 150 million and contribute substantially to reducing our carbon footprint.

By transitioning to renewable energy sources, the company reaffirms its commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable growth.

Aether Industries is engaged in the business of specialty chemicals and intermediates. The products of the company find application in various sectors like pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, specialty, electronic chemicals, material sciences, high-performance photography, etc.

The specialty chemicals maker reported a 5.12% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.8 crore in Q2 FY25 as against to Rs 36.68 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 21.09% YoY to Rs 198.79 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

