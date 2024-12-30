Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Image
Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Healthcare index increasing 25.87 points or 0.06% at 44663.98 at 09:33 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (up 5.39%), Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (up 4.47%),IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 3.63%),Innova Captab Ltd (up 3.6%),Ami Organics Ltd (up 3.26%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd (up 3.1%), Biocon Ltd (up 1.49%), ERIS Lifesciences Ltd (up 1.43%), Alkem Laboratories Ltd (up 1.35%), and Abbott India Ltd (up 1.04%).

On the other hand, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (down 3.98%), Sequent Scientific Ltd (down 3.04%), and Vimta Labs Ltd (down 2.04%) turned lower.

At 09:33 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 240.01 or 0.44% at 54808.11.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 39.9 points or 0.25% at 15858.92.

The Nifty 50 index was down 87.35 points or 0.37% at 23726.05078125.

Also Read

Shakti Pumps up 4%, hits record as board to consider fundraising on Jan 7

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 4th Test Day 5: Pant, Jaiswal deny Aussies wicket; IND 112-3 at Tea

Ventive Hospitality IPO listing: Shares list at 11% premium on bourses

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 250pts to 78,450; Nifty at 23,750; IT, Auto, financials drag

LIVE: Case filed against Prashant Kishor after cops, civil service aspirants clash in Bihar

The BSE Sensex index was down 274.54 points or 0.35% at 78424.53.

On BSE,1335 shares were trading in green, 1941 were trading in red and 174 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Utilties shares gain

IL&FS Eng bags order worth Rs 303-cr from Ceigall India

Kothari Products edges higher after board OKs bonus share issue proposal

Sobha Ltd Slides 2%

JSW Energy Ltd Spikes 6.42%

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story