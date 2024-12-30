Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Healthcare index increasing 25.87 points or 0.06% at 44663.98 at 09:33 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (up 5.39%), Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (up 4.47%),IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 3.63%),Innova Captab Ltd (up 3.6%),Ami Organics Ltd (up 3.26%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd (up 3.1%), Biocon Ltd (up 1.49%), ERIS Lifesciences Ltd (up 1.43%), Alkem Laboratories Ltd (up 1.35%), and Abbott India Ltd (up 1.04%).

On the other hand, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (down 3.98%), Sequent Scientific Ltd (down 3.04%), and Vimta Labs Ltd (down 2.04%) turned lower.

At 09:33 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 240.01 or 0.44% at 54808.11.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 39.9 points or 0.25% at 15858.92.

The Nifty 50 index was down 87.35 points or 0.37% at 23726.05078125.

The BSE Sensex index was down 274.54 points or 0.35% at 78424.53.

On BSE,1335 shares were trading in green, 1941 were trading in red and 174 were unchanged.

