Afcons Infra Q3 PAT climbs 36% YoY to Rs 149 cr

Afcons Infrastructure's consolidated net profit jumped 35.86% to Rs 148.85 crore on a 2.73% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,211.10 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 11.96% YoY to Rs 199.83 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 448 crore in Q3 FY25, up 14.1%, compared with Rs 393 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved 13.5% in Q3 FY25 as against 12.3% in Q3 FY24.

As of 31 December 2024, the companys order book stood at Rs 38,021 crore.

Subramanian Krishnamurthy, executive vice chairman (whole-time director), said, Afcons Infrastructure reported a robust set of results for the third quarter and nine months ended FY25 as we continue to build strongly on our performance. In Q3 FY25, we reported a total income of Rs 3,332 crore, with our EBITDA margin elevated at an encouraging 13.5%, reflecting strong operational efficiency. Our profit after tax grew significantly by 36% year on year, highlighting our commitment to profitable and sustainable growth.

Our business enables us to extract significant operating leverage from our operations, as evidenced from our quarterly results. Our order book reached a record of Rs 38,021 crore, excluding L1 projects worth Rs 10,662 crore, comprising of high-quality diversified orders. Owing to this record order book, we have a healthy book-to-bill of 3.1x, providing certainty for sustainable profitable growth.

We remain committed to driving top-line growth while maintaining healthy margins. On the balance sheet front, we have significantly reduced our net debt over the past few months, further reinforcing our financial strength. Additionally, our financial credibility has been reinforced by Crisils rating, assigning us AA-/Stable (long term) and A1+ (short term) for our bank loans.

We remain dedicated to delivering long-term value to our stakeholders while contributing to the growth and development of our nation through transformative infrastructure projects and strengthening our presence on the global stage.

Afcons Infrastructure is the flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a diversified Indian conglomerate. It has a legacy of over six decades, with a strong track record of executing numerous technologically complex EPC projects both within India and internationally.

Shares of Afcons Infrastructure slipped 4.88% to Rs 417.55 on the BSE.

