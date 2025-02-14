SJVN slides as Q3 PAT tumbles 66% QoQ to Rs 149 cr

SJVN slipped 2.93% to Rs 89.89 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 66.2% to Rs 149.03 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 441.14 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined 34.6% QoQ to Rs 670.99 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit increased by 7.2%, rising from Rs 138.97 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations saw a significant jump of 23.5%, growing from Rs 543.31 crore in Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax was at Rs 194.62 crore in the third quarter of FY25, up 11.5% as against Rs 174.46 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses surged 35.6% year on year to Rs 567.28 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 79.10 crore (up 20.8% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 221.71 crore (up 81.2% YoY) during the period under review.

On nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 11.4% to Rs 947.26 crore on 22.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,567.61 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

SJVN is principally engaged in electricity generation. The company is also engaged in the business of providing consultancy.

