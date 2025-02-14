GRM Overseas drops after Q3 PAT falls 13% YoY to Rs 14 cr

GRM Overseas tumbled 5.73% to Rs 226.40 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 12.58% to Rs 13.54 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 15.49 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined 2.93% YoY to Rs 371.24 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) tumbled 9.79% to Rs 18.78 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses fell 1.84% to Rs 363.44 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 370.26 crore in Q3 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 275.20 crore (down 20.29% YoY), purchases of stock in trade were at Rs 119.39 crore (up 585.75% YoY), and employee benefit expenses were at Rs 3.30 crore (up 27.41% YoY) during the period under review.

On a nine-month basis, the companys net profit rose 3.03% to Rs 40.75 crore on 16.57% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,056.8 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

GRM Overseas engaged in the business of processing and selling almond kernels, paddy, clove, pista, rice, and wheat. The company markets their products under the brand name Kamdhenu and Chef and exports basmati rice to Saudi Arabia, Europe, and other countries.

