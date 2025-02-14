Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Capacite Infraprojects wins contract worth Rs 1,320 cr from NBCC

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Capacite Infraprojects has received letter of Award from NBCC (India) for a total contract value of Rs 1,320 crore for Development of Leisure Valley Phase-II Residential Apartments, Package - II at Plot No. GH 02, Sector - Tech Zone-IV, Greater Noida (U.P.), on a Design, Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) basis, with a comprehensive Operation & Maintenance period of two years.

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

