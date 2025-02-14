Benchmarks trade with substantial cuts; media shares tumble

The key equity indices traded with major losses in the early afternoon trade. The Nifty dropped below the 22,850 mark after hitting the day's high of 23,133.70 in early trade. Media shares declined after advancing in the past trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 482.15 points or 0.63% to 75,656.82. The Nifty 50 index slipped 186.25 points or 0.81% to 22,845.15.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 2.63%, and the S&P BSE Small-Cap dropped 3.23%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 605 shares rose and 3,936 shares fell. A total of 118 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

The India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for January 2025 stood at 2.31% (provisional) year-on-year compared to January 2024. The positive inflation rate in January 2025 was primarily driven by an increase in prices of manufactured food products, food articles, other manufacturing, non-food articles, and textiles. However, the WPI for January 2025 recorded a decline of 0.45% compared to December 2024.

Derivatives:

Also Read

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 3.12% to 15.42. The Nifty 27 February 2025 futures were trading at 22,907.45, at a premium of 62.3 points as compared with the spot at 22,845.15.

The Nifty option chain for the 27 February 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 60.6 lakh contracts at the 23,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 53 lakh contracts was seen at 23,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index declined 2.45% to 1,506.80. The index rose 0.49% in the past trading session.

Tips Music (down 3.98%), Den Networks (down 3.43%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 3.39%), Dish TV India (down 3.1%), PVR Inox (down 2.79%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 2.1%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 2.02%), Saregama India (down 1.9%), Sun TV Network (down 1.71%) and Nazara Technologies (down 0.65%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Concord Biotech tanked 17.24% after the companys consolidated net profit fell 2.1% to Rs 75.92 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 77.57 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 1.4% YoY to Rs 244.22 crore in Q3 FY25.

Deepak Nitrite tumbled 15.20% after the companys consolidated net profit tanked 51.45% to Rs 98.09 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 202.05 crore recorded in the same period last. Revenue from operation stood at Rs 1,903.40 crore in Q3 FY25, down 5.27%, compared with Rs 2,009.23 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Nazara Technologies shed 0.79%. The company reported a 52.89% decline in consolidated net profit from continuing operations to Rs 13.68 crore despite a 66.88% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 534.69 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News