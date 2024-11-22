Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Afcons Infra rises after reciving LoA for Rs 1,274 crore project from UPDCC

Afcons Infra rises after reciving LoA for Rs 1,274 crore project from UPDCC

Image
Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Afcons Infrastructure added 1.08% to Rs 493.10 after the company said that it has received letter of acceptance for a civil works contract worth Rs 1,274 crore from Uttarakhand Project Development and Construction Corporation.

The project involves the construction of a 130.6-meter-high concrete gravity dam and associated works on the Song River in Dehradun district, Uttarakhand. This contract covers the civil works, including hydraulic structures.

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd is flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a diversified Indian conglomerate. It has a legacy of over six decades, with strong track record of executing numerous technologically complex EPC projects both within India and internationally.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: India in deep trouble before Lunch break

Protean eGov down 10% as NSE Investments begins selling up to 20.3% stake

Delhi AQI improves to 'very poor' but Grap-IV to remain active: here's why

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broad-based gains push Sensex 500 pts higher to 77,650; Nifty at 23,500

LIVE news: Citing 'heightened threats', India cancels more consular camps in Canada

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story