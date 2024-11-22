Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd Surges 5%

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd has added 15.23% over last one month compared to 0.96% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 3.41% drop in the SENSEX

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd gained 5% today to trade at Rs 484.25. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.6% to quote at 41793.36. The index is down 0.96 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Genesys International Corporation Ltd increased 3.56% and Onward Technologies Ltd added 2.3% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 26.66 % over last one year compared to the 17.16% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd has added 15.23% over last one month compared to 0.96% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 3.41% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 890 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 37240 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 493 on 17 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 207.5 on 17 Jan 2024.

