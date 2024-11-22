Stock Alert: Tata Power, Afcons Infra, Hyundai Motors, Nippon Life Asset Indian Asset Mgmt

Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion Retail (ABFRL), Adani Enterprises, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, IGL, National Aluminium Company (NALCO).

Stocks to watch:

Tata Power Company signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Asian Development Bank for $4.25 billion to finance key clean energy power projects.

Afcons Infrastructure received letter of acceptance (LoA) from Uttarakhand Project Development and Construction Corporation for civil works worth Rs 1,274 crore.

Hyundai Motor India to set up two renewable energy plants in Tamil Nadu and has signed a Power Purchase and Shareholder Agreement with Fourth Partner Energy. It currently fulfils 63% of its energy requirements using renewable sources (as on June 2024), and aims to reach the 100% mark ahead of most automakers in the country.

SJVN has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rajasthan Energy Development to spearhead the development of renewable energy in the state. Under the MoU, SJVN would develop 5 GW Pumped Storage Projects and 2 GW Floating Solar Projects in the state.

More From This Section

Nippon lIfe Indian Asset management has executed a definitive agreement with One Place Commercials for the purchase of commercial office space in Lower Parel, Mumbai for Rs 486 crore.

Raymond has received a No observation letter from the NSE & BSE for the scheme of arrangement between the company and Raymond Realty.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News