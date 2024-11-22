Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Tata Power, Afcons Infra, Hyundai Motors, Nippon Life Asset Indian Asset Mgmt

Stock Alert: Tata Power, Afcons Infra, Hyundai Motors, Nippon Life Asset Indian Asset Mgmt

Image
Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Securities in F&O Ban:

Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion Retail (ABFRL), Adani Enterprises, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, IGL, National Aluminium Company (NALCO).

Stocks to watch:

Tata Power Company signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Asian Development Bank for $4.25 billion to finance key clean energy power projects.

Afcons Infrastructure received letter of acceptance (LoA) from Uttarakhand Project Development and Construction Corporation for civil works worth Rs 1,274 crore.

Hyundai Motor India to set up two renewable energy plants in Tamil Nadu and has signed a Power Purchase and Shareholder Agreement with Fourth Partner Energy. It currently fulfils 63% of its energy requirements using renewable sources (as on June 2024), and aims to reach the 100% mark ahead of most automakers in the country.

SJVN has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rajasthan Energy Development to spearhead the development of renewable energy in the state. Under the MoU, SJVN would develop 5 GW Pumped Storage Projects and 2 GW Floating Solar Projects in the state.

More From This Section

Sangam Health Care Products standalone net profit declines 65.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Samyak International consolidated net profit declines 41.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Global Infratech & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Victoria Enterprises standalone net profit rises 1375.00% in the September 2024 quarter

KCD Industries India standalone net profit declines 81.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Nippon lIfe Indian Asset management has executed a definitive agreement with One Place Commercials for the purchase of commercial office space in Lower Parel, Mumbai for Rs 486 crore.

Raymond has received a No observation letter from the NSE & BSE for the scheme of arrangement between the company and Raymond Realty.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for India markets; Japan up, China falls

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 1: Hazlewood gets Padikkal, KL grinding it out

Pralhad Joshi issues public apology for remarks on Justice Michael D'Cunha

IND vs AUS: No Ashwin, Jadeja in India's Playing 11, first time in 3 years

NPP asks members not to attend meetings called by Biren Singh govt

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 8:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story