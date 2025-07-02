Maruti Suzuki sales dip 6.27% YoY to 167,993 units in June'25

Maruti Suzuki India's total sales declined 6.27% to 167,993 units in June 2025 as against 179,228 units sold in June 2024.
The sales of domestic passenger vehicles stood at 1,18,906 units (down 13.30% YoY), while sales of light commercial vehicles came in at 2,433 units (down 11.78% YoY) during the period under review.
While the company's total domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) declined 12.17% YoY to 1,30,151 units, total export sales increased by 21.94% YoY to 37,842 units sold in June 2025.
Meanwhile, the car manufacturers total production fell 4.16% to 1,27,545 units in June 2025 as against 1,33,095 units recorded in June 2024.
In June25, the production of passenger vehicles was at 1,25,392 units, down 4.22% from 1,30,930 units produced in June 2024. Additionally, the production of light commercial vehicles reached 2,153 units in June 2025, registering a YoY decline of 0.55%.
Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).
The company has reported 4.3% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 3,711.1 crore despite a 5.9% increase in net sales to Rs 38,848.8 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.
Shares of Maruti Suzuki India rose 0.02% to Rs 12,445 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app