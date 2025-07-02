Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki sales dip 6.27% YoY to 167,993 units in June'25

Maruti Suzuki sales dip 6.27% YoY to 167,993 units in June'25

Image
Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki India's total sales declined 6.27% to 167,993 units in June 2025 as against 179,228 units sold in June 2024.

The sales of domestic passenger vehicles stood at 1,18,906 units (down 13.30% YoY), while sales of light commercial vehicles came in at 2,433 units (down 11.78% YoY) during the period under review.

While the company's total domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) declined 12.17% YoY to 1,30,151 units, total export sales increased by 21.94% YoY to 37,842 units sold in June 2025.

Meanwhile, the car manufacturers total production fell 4.16% to 1,27,545 units in June 2025 as against 1,33,095 units recorded in June 2024.

In June25, the production of passenger vehicles was at 1,25,392 units, down 4.22% from 1,30,930 units produced in June 2024. Additionally, the production of light commercial vehicles reached 2,153 units in June 2025, registering a YoY decline of 0.55%.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The company has reported 4.3% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 3,711.1 crore despite a 5.9% increase in net sales to Rs 38,848.8 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India rose 0.02% to Rs 12,445 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

