Rupa & Company consolidated net profit declines 10.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.59% to Rs 295.04 croreNet profit of Rupa & Company declined 10.18% to Rs 18.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.59% to Rs 295.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 299.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales295.04299.82 -2 OPM %9.6610.82 -PBDT27.8131.65 -12 PBT24.1527.84 -13 NP18.4420.53 -10
