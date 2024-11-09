Rupa & Company consolidated net profit declines 10.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.59% to Rs 295.04 crore

Net profit of Rupa & Company declined 10.18% to Rs 18.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.59% to Rs 295.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 299.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.295.04299.829.6610.8227.8131.6524.1527.8418.4420.53

