Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences consolidated net profit rises 16.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.13% to Rs 777.30 crore

Net profit of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences rose 16.71% to Rs 107.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 92.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.13% to Rs 777.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 652.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.777.30652.4828.0627.17203.20171.22162.20138.62107.4092.02

