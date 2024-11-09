Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences consolidated net profit rises 16.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.13% to Rs 777.30 croreNet profit of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences rose 16.71% to Rs 107.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 92.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.13% to Rs 777.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 652.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales777.30652.48 19 OPM %28.0627.17 -PBDT203.20171.22 19 PBT162.20138.62 17 NP107.4092.02 17
