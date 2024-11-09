Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences consolidated net profit rises 16.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences consolidated net profit rises 16.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 7:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.13% to Rs 777.30 crore

Net profit of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences rose 16.71% to Rs 107.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 92.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.13% to Rs 777.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 652.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales777.30652.48 19 OPM %28.0627.17 -PBDT203.20171.22 19 PBT162.20138.62 17 NP107.4092.02 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

PM not adhering to 'sabka saath' talk: Digvijaya on attack on minorities

PM Modi using 'divisive language', Maharashtra will not tolerate it: Patole

Maha Cong assured Muslim body of 10% reservation, ban on RSS, claims BJP

Indian team to not travel Pakistan for ICC Champions Trophy: Report

Pets shop in Delhi to face closure if fail to register with animal board

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story